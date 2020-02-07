APRIL 20, 1923 - FEBRUARY 5, 2020 Mr. Everett Curtis Barham, 96, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, at First Baptist Church of Summerfield. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Kirby and Rev. Derrick Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Westminster Gardens Cemetery. A Rockingham County native, Mr. Barham was born on April 20, 1923, the son of the late Ani B. Barham and Ida Alley Barham. He proudly served in the US Navy during World War II. The family moved to Summerfield in 1960 and shortly thereafter joined First Baptist Church. Everett served in many capacities there: chairman of deacons, trustee, and Sunday School teacher to name a few. He retired from Sears, Roebuck with 32 years' service as manager of the store at Friendly Shopping Center. Following his retirement, he operated a lawn care business, taking a second retirement at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his wife Rachel Barham, sons Danny Barham and Steve Barham as well as 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Surviving are sons Terry Barham and his wife, Rhonda, of Raleigh and Gene Barham and his wife, Jo, of Summerfield; daughter-in-law Ruby Barham of Wilmington; 3 grandsons Zac Barham (Bethany), Brian Barham (Jamie), and Andy Barham (Miranda); and great-granddaughter Scarlett Gray Barham. Memorial donations may be directed to First Baptist Church of Summerfield, 2300 Scalesville Road, Summerfield, NC 27358. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Barham family. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
Barham, Everett Curtis
