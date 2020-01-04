DECEMBER 30, 1957 - DECEMBER 31, 2019 Beverly Diane Miller Barham, 62, passed away on December 31, 2019 in Reidsville, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. David Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 and other times at the home of her son Brandon Barham. Beverly was born in Rockingham County to the late Benford Taylor Miller and Betty Lewis Miller. For many years she worked in marketing and customer service: she loved people. She was the Pearman Ballpark secretary for many years. She enjoyed shopping and going to the beach but most of all, she loved her family; she will be greatly missed. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Benny and Barry Miller; sister, Brenda Pyron. Beverly is survived by her husband of 43 years, Walter Howard Barham Jr.; sons, Bradley "BJ" Barham (Rachael), Brandon Neil Barham (Kimberly); granddaughter, Josephine Pearl Barham; sister, Barbara M. Walker as well as a large and loving extended family.
