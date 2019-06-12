GREENSBORO Mary Evelyn Barbour, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 6 at her home. Mary was born in Roanoke, VA, one of eleven children of Isaac and Ila Poff Conner. She was married to John L. Barbour, Jr. for 72 years. She attended William Byrd High School in Vinton, VA. She worked for and retired from Guilford County Social Services after 25 years of service. She served as a foster parent for the Children's Home Society and cared for over twenty infants. Mary always placed her family first and looked forward to time spent with them. Besides her love of family, Mary loved the Lord. He guided her daily and was a constant source of comfort. Her passions were flower gardening, a love of nature, working puzzles, and quilting. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, who will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, J.L., two brothers and four sisters. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: David (Cathy), Jane (Larry), Anne (Tommy), John III (Elizabeth), eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Mable Smallwood, Betty Andrews, Norma Jean Thomas, and many beloved nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 15, at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, Greensboro, NC. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Light refreshments and fellowship to follow after the interment in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
