NOVEMBER 21, 1939 - MARCH 10, 2020 TRINITY - Grady Lee Barber, 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1939 in Stokes County, son of the late Herman and Annie Mae Allen Barber. A resident of this area most of his life, he was a 1959 graduate of Gray High School in Winston-Salem, where he was a star basketball player and track and field star, and was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. He retired from the US Postal Service, after 30 years of service, and was a member of New Covenant Church. Grady was a member of the Coca-Cola Collection Club for over 40 years, and had an extensive collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia. He was an avid Duke Blue Devils fan and he enjoyed browsing at flea markets. He was a loving husband, father, brother-in-law, and uncle, and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was a brother, Kenneth Barber. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 58 plus years, Barbara Harper Barber; his son, Steve Barber and his wife, Linda; his brother-in-law, Gary "Butch" Harper, and his wife, Nancy; several nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Grady's life will be held on Saturday morning, March 14, at 11 o'clock, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Reverend Brad Thomas and Reverend Riley Puckett officiating. The committal service will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard. His family will receive friends on Saturday morning from 9:45 until 10:45 at the funeral home. Memorials in Grady's memory may be directed to New Covenant Church, 5945 Mendenhall Road Ext., Archdale, NC 27263 and the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Online condolences may be made on Grady's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263
