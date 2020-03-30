NOVEMBER 28, 1934 - MARCH 25, 2020 Susanne Chamblee Banner, 85, passed away March 25, 2020 surrounded by her 3 children. She was born in Greensboro November 28, 1934. A family graveside service will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of life memorial will be announced at a later date. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church and a graduate of Peace College. She was past president of the Greensboro Junior League, a member of the Greensboro Debutant Club, The Study Club of Greensboro and the Junior Dogwood Garden Club. She loved flowers and helped First Presbyterian with their arrangements for many years. She was an avid bridge player for over 60 years. She worked at the children's Home Society counseling young mothers. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Allan C Banner and brother, Mickey Chamblee. Surviving are son, Allan C Banner, III and wife Cathye of Raleigh; daughters, Marian Bullins and husband Mike and Betsy Mayes and husband Rick. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 or Children's Home Society of NC, 604 Meadow Street Greensboro, NC 27405
