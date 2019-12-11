NOVEMBER 18, 1941 - NOVEMBER 27, 2019 On November 27, 2019, our beloved Aunt Amanda Banegas departed this world for her heavenly home. Our loving and devoted wife, aunt, sister, daughter and friend to all whose lives she touched was born on November 18, 1941, to Antonio Martin and Horacia Velez in Ponce, Puerto Rico. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Estevan Brown Banegas, and her brother Franklin Martin. Amanda is survived by her nephews and their spouses, Franklin (Craig), Eric (Jill), Anthony (Monica), Holden, and her nieces Tamiko, Mikala and Kailei. Amanda lived a full life filled with love and laughter. She enjoyed cooking, playing golf, and gardening, but most of all she loved spending time with close family and friends. She will be dearly missed for her unique sense of humor and immense care for others and will forever be in our hearts. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 11 a.m. at Guilford Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
