April 16, 1924 - December 21, 2019 GREENSBORO - Stella Proctor Blake Bame, 95, of Greensboro passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. She loved her church, Gate City Church of God, where she was actice, as long as her health permitted. Stella is survived by two children, Charles H. Blake and wife JoAnn and Karen Loflin and husband Eric; daughter-in-law Lynn Blake; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Stella's life will held Thursday, December 26, at 2:00 p.m., at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials in Stella's memory may be made to Gate City Church of God, 200 State Street, Greensboro, NC 27408. Online condolences may be made on Stella's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale, Archdale, NC 27263.
Bame, Stella Proctor Blake
