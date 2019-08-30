HIGH POINT Ray H. Ballenger, 82, died Monday, August 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31 at 2 p.m. at Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory of Boone is serving the family.
