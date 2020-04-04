JUNE 25, 1931 - MARCH 24, 2020 Jo Anne "Joby" Ballas, surrounded by loved ones, passed peacefully at home of natural causes after years of declining health. She was eighty eight years young. The following was Joby's "way," and through her final breath she lived it absolutely every day of her life"live simply, behave humbly, give generously, dress modestly, pray faithfully, think wisely, worship religiously, act kindly, smile honestly, speak truthfully and love sincerely." Jo Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael (Mickey). The spirit and inspiration of Joby's way will be carried forward by her three sons, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild who survive her. God rest her soul. Memorials may be directed to Jamestown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 339, Jamestown, NC 27282. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
