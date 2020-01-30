June 17, 1921 - January 22, 2020 Mr. Mack Saunders Ballard, 98, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Beacon Place in Greensboro. Mack was buried at Westminster Gardens Cemetery on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m., at Faith Presbyterian Church, 6309 W. Friendly Ave., followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. A Catawba County native, Mack was born June 17, 1921, the son of John D. Ballard, Sr. and Mary Ethel Saunders Ballard. Mack was a World War II veteran, an active member of Faith Presbyterian Church for over 60 years, and had worked in the automotive service trade most of his life. In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Austin Ballard on Nov. 21, 2004; brother, Ray in 1965 and his brother, John, Jr. in 2000. Mack is survived by his nieces, Ruth B. Calahan (Tom) of Greensboro, Rebecca B. Shelar (Gary) of Summerfield and his nephew, J. Wiley Ballard (Susan) of Sunset Beach. Also surviving are numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews. A very special thank you goes to Tom Calahan, who was Mack's caregiver 24/7 for two and a half months. The family also thanks all of the hospice staff that came to Mack's home during that time; especially Sam King and Shannon Griffin, and to the staff of Beacon Place for their wonderful care of him his last three days. Memorials may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 6309 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Ballard family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
