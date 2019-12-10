BAITY, MILDRED BALDWIN NOVEMBER 20, 1924 - DECEM ber 8, 2019 Mildred Baldwin Baity, 95, of Mayodan, passed away on December 8, 2019 at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville, NC. Mildred was born on November 20, 1924 in Anderson, SC to Henry Grady Baldwin and Nonie McKinney Baldwin, both deceased. The family moved to Thomasville when she was a small child and she lived there most of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Dolan Baity, her son, John Dolan Baity Jr.; her brothers, J.W. Baldwin, Carl Baldwin, Edward Baldwin and her sister, Frances Leamon. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Baity Smith and husband Mike; her grandchildren, Rachel Brown, Sally Smith and Chad Smith; and her sister, Louise Drum of Newton, NC. She will be dearly missed by her family pets, Max and Dale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Rockingham County Humane Society, 205 Boone Road, Eden, NC 27288 in memory of Mildred. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mrs. Baity. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home PO Box 184 Eden, NC 27288
