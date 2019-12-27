GREENSBORO Marilyn Baird, 69, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, December 28 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Baird as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries