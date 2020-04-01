NOVEMBER 6, 1942 - MARCH 28, 2020 GREENSBORO Fanny Stuart Barksdale Bain was born on November 6, 1942 and died on March 28, 2020. She grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina. She attended Myers Park High School and Queens College (now Queen's University) in Charlotte, NC. Her first marriage was to John Hanes Lassiter, Jr. They were blessed with two daughters. She then moved to Greensboro, NC, and married Bill Beerman, an executive at Burlington Industries. She was later divorced and then married Carson Bain in 1987. They were happily married until his death in 2010. Fanny is survived by her two children, Jane Ashlyn Lassiter Perkins, of West Virginia, and Sara Lassiter Lauletta, of Hudson, Ohio. She is also survived by several grandchildren and a sister, Mary Biggers Barksdale Knauer, of Jacksonville, Florida. Because of the Covid-19 virus restrictions, a private family ceremony will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of her late husband, Carson Bain, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Ste. 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or to Christ United Methodist Church, 410 North Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
