SEPTEMBER 18, 1955 - MARCH 3, 2020 Rodger Lloyd Bailey, Sr., 64, of Worsham Mill Road, Ruffin, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County surrounded by his loving children. A memorial service will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mike Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Rodger was born in Rockingham County and was the son of the late James and Virginia Minter Bailey. He worked as a technician and retired from Four Seasons Pest Control (formerly, General Termite and Pest Control) after 46 years of loyal service. He was an avid pro wrestling fan, and was known to frequent the HCWA matches at the National Guard Armory in Wentworth. He loved his family and he especially adored his grandchildren. His Mustang was his pride and joy! Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Maggie B. Finney. He is survived by his children, Rodger Lloyd Bailey, Jr. and wife, Autumn, Tabitha Diane Bailey and Joshua Worthington, Ashley Nicole Dickens and husband, Scotty and Jessica Bailey Minter and husband, Trey; grandchildren, Jordan Dickens and wife, Sara, Chelsey Jones and husband, John, Joshua Dickens, Levi and Daphnie Bailey, Maggie and Madison Carty, Blake Worthington, Victor Ceron and Emric Minter; great-grandson, Joyner Dickens; sister, Joyce Stone; brothers, Kenny Bailey and Larry Bailey; a large extended family, many customers and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Mar 5
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
