JUNE 22, 1951 - OCTOBER 3, 2019 Sherry Boyles Bailey, our beloved mother, nana, and sister, departed her earthly home peacefully into God's hands on Thursday, October 3, 2019. The visitation will be Saturday, October, 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick 1118 N. Elm St. The service will be held at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Rd., Greensboro at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6. Interment will follow at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 7394 Shiloh Rd., Liberty, NC. After committal, the family will receive friends in the Shiloh Fellowship Hall. Having grown up in Randolph County, Sherry attended Liberty HS and graduated in the first Eastern Randolph graduating class before majoring in music education at UNC-CH. She met and married her husband Carl E. Bailey in 1972, and together they owned and operated Unique Dental Ceramics, Inc. until Carl's death in 1995. Sherry continued to operate Unique until her retirement in 2017. They, along with their employees, created thousands of new smiles for dentists' patients. High Rock Lake was a weekend treat as Mom enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She enjoyed cruising the lake on the Seadoo, as well as chauffeuring us around on the pontoon. She was always willing to let us bring a friend for the weekend. The sunsets were always God-inspired at High Rock and were often a sight to behold. Sherry was born June 22, 1951 to the late Curtis and Farie Mae Boyles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl Bailey and granddaughter Sophia Norman. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church. Surviving are her daughters Shannon Norman (Tim) and Autumn Beeninga (Tucker); grandchildren Ethan, Landon, and Grayson Avery Norman; sister Jeanette Williams (Charles), brother Roy Boyles (Laura), along with six nephews and nieces and their families. "Mom, you will always be our hero. For you are the wind beneath our wings." Forbis & Dick in Greensboro is honored to serve the Bailey family. Online condolences can be made at forbisanddick.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shiloh Church General Fund, P.O. Box 774, Liberty, NC 27298 or to Mt. Pisgah UMC Capital Fund. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm Street
