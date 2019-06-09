REBECCA BAILEY GREENSBORO REBECCA SUSAN Mitchell Bailey passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's 4 June, 2019. Becky was born 19 November 1945 in Corona, California. Her parents, Carl and Louise Mitchell raised her and four siblings, "Buddy", John, "Joey", and Cheryl in Greensboro. She helped "Maw" manage the children, trying to keep track of "Buddy" and John, teaching Joey how to tie his shoes, and helping Cheryl with her hair, while answering HVAC service calls for "Pop". Becky attended Bessemer High School and graduated from Page High School, 4 June 1964. She married Claude W. Bailey Jr. at Bessemer United Methodist Church, 22 August 1965. She was employed by Southern Bell, before turning her talents to raising two sons: Claude William Bailey III, born 13 February, 1967 (7lbs 14oz) and Matthew Benjamin Bailey, born 14 January 1970 (7lbs 13oz). Becky worked as a Business Manager for Bailey Construction for over 20 years and later in shipping and accounting with other local businesses. Becky was a life time member of the Bessemer United Methodist Church and the Dudley High School PTA. Her efforts lead to Lincoln Junior High School being selected as the first-ever recipient of a Guilford County beautification award. She was a member of the Positive Singles Connection Group in High Point, and served as a polling place Chief Judge for many years. Becky loved baseball, gardening, flowers, libraries, collecting books and reading to her sons. She was Mama to her sons, Maw-Maw to her grandchildren and Aunt Becky to: Brian, Crystal, Sarah and Ariel. She loved all things Hallmark and let people she cared about know it through her thoughtful card sending campaigns. She loved her friends, family, and five grandchildren: Savannah, Carter, Wyatt, Brooke and Alex. She enjoyed recalling stories about how things came to be; especially if there was a touch of irony, an anecdote or humorous result. She will be missed. A life-remembrance is being planned for the Fall.
