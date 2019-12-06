WALNUT COVE Danielle Bailey-Lash, 45, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 7 at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.
