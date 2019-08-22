MAY 31, 1985 - AUGUST 18, 2019 Mr. Justin Bailey, 34, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. A native of Greensboro, NC, he was the son of the late Archie Lynn Bailey and Elaine Gandy Bailey, who survives. He was employed with Ace Wire Spring and Form Company in Pittsburgh, PA. Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents Art and Delores Temples Gandy and Archie and Dorothy Capps Bailey. In addition to his mother, survivors include his fiancé, Courtney Colella; son, Jaxson Colella-Bailey; brother and best friend, Brandon Bailey; uncle Art Gandy (Laura); aunt Debi Bailey Metcalfe (Harold); special cousins Jarod Gandy, Cory Rozsak, and Casey Metcalfe; Jaxson's grandmother and good friend Janice Pallone. Justin's love from an early age was East Carolina football, having parents who began taking him to football games at the age of 3. Many wonderful and special family memories were created on those Saturdays with the echoes of "Go Pirates" in the stadiums. The single most important event of Justin's life was the birth of his son Jaxson in February 2017. He was a natural father showing patience, guidance and deep love for his son. The father-son bond was such a blessing to watch. Justin will be laid to rest beside his father at a graveside service that will be conducted at Alamance Memorial Park, 4039 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com. Rich & Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.