GREENSBORO Gloria Bailey, 75, died Monday, June 10, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, June 15 at Godly Love Baptist Cathedral, 2735 Freeman Mill Rd. at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow Sunday, June 16 at Guilford Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
