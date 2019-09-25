JANUARY 15, 1924 - SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 GREENSBORO Charles R. Bailey (95) died on September 23, 2019 just before midnight. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 26 at Forest Lawn, followed by a worship service and reception at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive, Greensboro, NC and led by Jeff Paschal and family members. Born in January 1924 in Cameron, NC, he was the son of Martin McQueen Bailey and Ina Edith Fields Bailey. He fell in love with airplanes the moment he saw one fly over his farm as a child. After graduating Vass-Lakeview High School, Chuck became an apprentice printer at the Government Printing Office in Washington, DC. He volunteered for the Naval Aviation Cadet Program in December of 1942. He won his Wings of Gold, and served on five aircraft carriers as a dive bomber pilot in the Pacific in World War II, the USS Guadalcanal, USS Saratoga CV3, USS Corregidor, USS Sidkoh Bay and USS Roi of the 3rd Fleet. In December, 1945 he met Jaenn Magdalene Coz the day after she was honorably discharged from her service as a Navy WAVE stationed in Washington, DC. They were married five months after they met. They entered UNC-Chapel Hill in 1946 and Chuck joined the Naval Air Reserve in Norfolk, VA and flew on weekends until his graduation from UNC in 1950. Chuck and Jaenn moved to Sacramento, California after graduation and Chuck was recalled to active duty during the Korean War. He went back to the Pacific and was stationed aboard aircraft carriers as an anti-submarine pilot in day and night flight operations. He flew off the USS Bataan, USS Lake Champlain, USS Belleau Wood, USS Baroko and the USS Point Cruz. Following two years of sea duty the war ended and Chuck had a 3-year tour as a flight instructor in Kingsville, TX. Between periods of active duty Chuck remained active in the Naval Air Reserve and was again recalled with his entire reserve squadron during the Cuban Crisis. He was stationed in Guantanamo, Cuba and flew day and night surveillance missions. Chuck retired from the Navy in 1970 with the rank of commander and had 5,000 hours of flight time in 20 different Navy dive bombers, torpedo bombers, fighters, and anti-submarine twin engine aircraft. He flew from 10 different aircraft carriers in his 28 years of service. Following active duty Chuck had a second career with the Glidden Company in Sales and as a district director in the Private Label Division. After taking an early retirement from Glidden, he began a third career in financial planning. Chuck was a life member of the Reserve Officers Association and was active at the Chapter, State, and National Level. He was a member of the military Officers Association, the Association of Naval Aviation, and the Tailhook Association. Chuck was an active member of the Edward R. Murrow Golden Kiwanis Club from 1988 until his death. He served as chapter president 1994-1995 and was elected Kiwanis Man of the Year in 2019. Chuck was reared in Union Presbyterian Church which was founded in 1797 and was the mother church of many churches in Moore County. He had fond memories of time spent at Union Presbyterian Church with his large extended family. Chuck joined Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in 1957 and served as deacon, elder, and as a Stephens Minister. He was one of nine children and was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jaenn Magdalene Coz Bailey, in 2000, his daughter Kimberly Ann Roberts Harrison in 2008, his three brothers, five sisters, and his dear friend Alma Knick. He is survived by his son Charles R. Bailey Jr. (Skip) and his daughter Jaenn Bailey Smith (Cissy) and his grandchildren Jenny (Mike), Benji (Laura), Jessica (Lucas) and Jeff. He loved them and his great-grandchildren Connor, Veronica, Aubrey, Brooke Bailey, Callum and his nieces and nephews and their children dearly. He will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank Hospice and the staff of Carriage House for their kind care in his last days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Guilford Park Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 2100 Fernwood Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408 or to the Memorial Fund of Union Presbyterian Church, Union Church Road, Carthage, NC 28327. Quoting from his favorite poem, High Flight: "Up, up the long, delirious, burning blue I've topped the windswept heights with easy grace, Where never lark, or even eagle flew, And, while with silent, lifting mind I've trod The high untrespassed sanctity of space, Put out my hand, and touched the face of God". Forbis & Dick Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be made online at www.forbisanddick.com.
