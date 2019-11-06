SEPTEMBER 26, 1933 - NOVEMBER 4, 2019 Betty Poplin Bailey, 86, went home to her heavenly father on Monday, November 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, Glen Raven, NC with Rev. Randy Hobbs, where Mrs. Bailey was a member, and Rev. Larry Andrews, Pastor Johnson Baptist Church, Brown Summit, NC officiating. Interment will follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Betty leaves to cherish her memory her son Steve Poplin and wife, Holly Smith Poplin; grandchildren, Rebekah and Levi Poplin; sisters, Cathy McDaniel and husband Gary, Carol Massey and Donna Powell; brother, Jerry Young and wife Marchetta; sisters-in-law, Linda Young and Agnes Young, along with several nieces and nephews. Also, her special friends Marie Vinson, Joan Tate and David and Carolyn Smith. She was predeceased by her parents, Rev. W.S. Young and wife, Donnie Dixon Young; husbands, Billy Carol Poplin and Leroy Bailey; sister, Mary Webster Snow and brothers, Buddy Young, Richard Young, Glenn Young and Henry Young. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church St. Burlington, NC 27215
