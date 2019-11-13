MARCH 1, 1926 - NOVEMBER 11, 2019 Erna Carter Bailess, 93, born March 1, 1926 in Reidsville, NC, passed away at Carriage House in Greensboro, NC, November 11, 2019. Erna graduated from Elon College where she met and fell in love with her husband Oliver T. Bailess, Sr. They were married on September 24, 1946 and spent 50 years together until his death on April 24, 1997. She enjoyed many years of ballroom dancing with Oliver, working in their garden, and having their grandchildren spend weekly Friday nights with them. Lovingly known as "Mrs. B." by her students and many who knew her, Erna worked as a teacher for Alamance and Guilford County schools from 1957 until her retirement in 1986. She received the Ben L. Smith Teacher of the Year Award in 1976 and greatly impacted the lives of thousands of students during her years teaching. Erna's greatest joy was children and teaching them to love books and reading. She was beloved by her husband Oliver, her son Chip, her three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, along with many dear friends and fellow teachers. Her later years were spent at Fountain Manor, which inspired the name her grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her, "Nanny at the Fountain." In addition to her husband Oliver, she was preceded in death by her parents William and Georgia Carter of Reidsville, two brothers, Bill and James Carter and two sisters, Mildred Poteat and Ruby Carter. Surviving Mrs. B. are her son, Oliver "Chip" T. Bailess, Jr. (Anne), grandchildren Kellie Kano (Mark), Tommy Bailess, (Amanda) and Benjamin Bailess (Victoria) along with her seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Emery and Sawyer Kano, Ema Grace and Oliver Bailess, and Sia and Phillip Bailess; nieces Pam Poteat Gann (Joe) of Manassas, VA, Nancy Sink (Jack) and Pat Jordan (Barney) and nephews Vance "Butch" Forrester (Carol) and David Forrester (Miki) also survive. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel, 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC. Interment will follow at Westminister Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, Inc. 1118 N. Elm Street
