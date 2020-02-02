Mary Frances "MaMaw" Ayers passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. The funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lawndale Baptist Church with visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 prior to the service. Mary was a member for over 50 years at Lawndale Baptist Church. She loved golf, walking and the beach. Her true passions were people, real estate and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Mellie Bright Inmon Ellison, and her brother, James Ellison. She is survived by her husband, Andrew "AC" Ayers, Jr. and her daughters, Amy Plyler (Larry) of Greensboro and Gwen Isley (Ronnie) also of Greensboro, and her grandchildren Heather Johns (Colin), Andrew Hall (Britteny), and Rebekah Isley, and her great grandchildren Riley Hall and Calvin Johns. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick is assisting the Ayers Family.
