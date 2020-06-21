JUNE 2, 1957 - JUNE 14, 2020 James Harold Aydelette Jr., 63, of Douglasville, GA, was taken from us suddenly on Sunday, June 14th, 2020, doing what he loved. "Jamie" Aydelette was the third of four children born to Emily and James Harold Aydelette Sr. of Greensboro, NC. A graduate of Ragsdale High School and East Carolina University, he was married for 38 years to the love of his life, Janis Allen Aydelette. Associated Agents, the company founded by their father, continued to flourish at the hands of Jamie and his brother Bob. Anyone who ever met Jamie knew that his presence did more than illuminate. A gentleman who never met a stranger, he was a grateful and beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle and friend. Always a mentor and inspiration, Jamie now has a new mission: To forever watch over the countless lives he touched. He will live on through his daughter Katie Evelyn Aydelette, son James Harold "Trey" Aydelette III, extended family, and innumerable friends. Preceded in death by his parents, among those who mourn Jamie's tragic loss are his loving brothers Jeff Aydelette (Flora) of Oriental and Robert S. Aydelette (Susan) of Greensboro, sister Lea Aydelette Schwartz (Bob) of San Antonio, nephews Zack Aydelette and Robert S. Aydelette Jr., and nieces Lauren Aydelette Ward (Andrew) and Jessica Schwartz Graber (Abe). A celebration of Jamie's extraordinary life will be held on a date yet to be determined. His family thanks the unspoken angels who came to his aid, as well as the entire staff at Grady Hospital. The family prefers that in honoring Jamie, donations be made to a charity of choice, in lieu of flowers. Jamie Aydelette embraced life to its fullest and excelled in every undertaking. He left us too soon, but his unique energy will never be lost.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.