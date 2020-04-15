MARCH 31, 1930 - APRIL 13, 2020 Susan Roberson Mills Axsom passed on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on March 31, 1930 to the late Oren and Eloise (Lynch) Roberson. Susan was a member of Briggs Memorial Baptist Church in McLeansville, NC. She owned a hair salon and worked out of her home for many years. She had several sayings, but her signature phrase was, "This too shall pass." She leaves behind her husband of 18 years, Bobby Axsom, Sr.; son, Kenneth Mills and the late Sally Mills; granddaughter, Melissa Mills Vestal (Chris); great-grandson, Dalton; stepson, Bobby Axsom, Jr. (Audra) and their children Caitlin and Connor Axsom; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her late husband Clyde Mills and her son Rodney. Flowers are appreciated; however, the family requests that donations be made to Briggs Memorial Baptist Church in her honor. A private graveside service will be at Guilford Memorial Park. The Axsom-Mills family is under the care of Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service-Lambeth Chapel in Greensboro, NC. Please leave condolences online at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com. See obituaries. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service-Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Ave.
