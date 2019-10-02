FEBRUARY 2, 1949 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Nellie Ann Vernon Axelong, 70, of Reidsville, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Reidsville with Pastor Merinda Easley officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and other times at the home of Vicky Shelton. Nellie was born in Rockingham County to the late Wilson and Beulah Vernon. She loved her dogs, gardening and finding primitive antiques, but will be remembered as a giving person who was always ready to help those in need. Nellie was proud of working and helping the homeless with God's Pit Crew and Rockingham County Help for the Homeless. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Shannon Axelong; brother, Billy Lee Vernon; and sister, Judy Sharp. She is survived by her son, Shane Axelong; "adopted" daughter, Vicky Shelton, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences can be sent to them at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
