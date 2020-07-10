AUGUST 19, 1998 - JULY 5, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family of Hunter Thomas Awtrey announces the unexpected passing of their precious Hunter, 21, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington on Sunday, July 5, 2020 as a result of serious injuries sustained from a fall. He was born August 19, 1998 to Chris and Lindsey Awtrey (now Lindsey Miller), and grew up in Siler City and Archdale. As a young boy, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball on various school and youth league teams, and played varsity football at Trinity High School where he graduated in 2016. He was a senior at UNC-Charlotte, majoring in business and finance, and the school has informed the family that it is making arrangements to award him his degree posthumously. He was a proud and active member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity for which he served as social chairman, and was also vice-president of recruitment for the school's Interfraternity Council. Hunter was a true outdoorsman and spent many happy hours deer hunting, fishing, playing golf, and enjoying various outdoor activities, including snowboarding and riding his dirt bike. He also liked pizza, home-made strawberry ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, and spending holidays and other special times with family and friends. Family was very important to him and he always made sharing quality time with them a priority. Both greatly admired and well respected by all who knew him, he will long be remembered as a very happy, warm, kind, polite, friendly, generous, caring and compassionate young man, and with his good nature, upbeat attitude, and outgoing personality was always a joy to be around. He also had a tremendous work ethic, was very dependable, and could do almost anything. He always managed to have a job and at the time of his death was employed as an intern in the Client Services Department of Northwestern Mutual in Charlotte. Hunter was a child of God, professed his Christian faith, and regularly attended Loves Creek Baptist Church in Siler City during his early years and, later, First Church of God in Archdale. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Jackie Awtrey of Siler City. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Lindsey Miller (T. R.) of Trinity, and father, Chris Awtrey (Leanna) of Siler City; maternal grandparents, Burnace and Phyllis Hancock of Siler City; brother, Jace Awtrey, stepbrothers, Caleb Alcorn and Tyler Miller; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives. He also leaves behind his beloved girlfriend of 5 years, Maggie Monroe. Hunter's family would also like to note that he was an organ donor, donating his corneas to give sight to someone else in need. He was such a generous soul continuing to give even in death. A private celebration of life memorial service for family and close friends is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hunter Awtrey "My Wish" Memorial Scholarship Fund, at any BB&T. Assisting the family is Smith & Buckner Funeral Home in Siler City where a guest register will be available for family and friends wishing to pay their respects. Online condolences may be shared at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home 230 North Second Ave
