Greensboro Shawndale (2200 Leeko) Austin, 27, died Thursday, August 29, 2019. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, September 7, at Power House of Deliverance Church, 1800 Willow Rd. Regional Memorial Cremation & Funeral Service will be assisting the family.
