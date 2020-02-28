APRIL 9, 1935 - FEBRUARY 25, 2020 Gene Austin, age 84, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, surrounded by his family at Arbor Acres after many years of declining health. Gene was born April 9, 1935 to the late John Laird Austin and Ethel Fay Morris Austin. He grew up in Winston-Salem, NC and graduated from Hanes High School in 1953 and later attended Wake Forest University. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Grayson Austin of Winston-Salem, NC. Gene is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and son Steven Austin of Belews Creek, NC; son Michael Austin, Charlotte, NC; son Thomas Austin of Atlanta, GA; and son Jeffrey Austin of Rock Hill, SC, and grandson Benjamin Austin of Kernersville, NC. He is also survived by his sister Carolyn Wheeling Griffin, sister-in-law Troy Austin of Winston-Salem, NC, brother-in-law Sherman Smith of Spokane, Washington and several nieces and nephews. Gene retired from AT&T (later Lucent Technologies and now Nokia) on April 6, 1995 after 41 years of service. He was a member of the Master Gardeners of Forsyth County and thoroughly enjoyed working in his yard. Gene was very athletic, enjoyed all sports and remained a life-long fan of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, rarely missing a game. He also enjoyed traveling all over the United States as well as to many foreign countries. In addition to Gene's love of reading and travel, he was a talented artist. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Salem Main Street Chapel with burial to follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Gene's family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice, Arbor Acres, and to the many caregivers who cared for Gene and gave support to the family. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at 4615 Dundas Dr., Suite 103, Greensboro, NC 27407. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
