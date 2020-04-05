NOVEMBER 12, 1933 - MARCH 31, 2020 Heaven must have needed another nurse. Following a 30 plus year career primarily spent at Greensboro's Wesley Long and Cone Hospital caring for and servicing what would amount to thousands of patients over that span -- not to mention family -- Pauline as she went by was called home, after resting very peacefully at Hospice Home of High Point. A native of Shelby, NC, as a young 20-year-old registered nurse at George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC she met and soon married a young Air Force serviceman from Elmira, NY stationed at the time at Andrews Air Force base. They would remain married, through tough times and good times, for better or worse, 64 years, residing in Greensboro since 1957. She is survived by her husband of all those years, Bernard W. Augustine of Greensboro, daughter Teresa Kochuk with husband Jim of Morrisville NC, daughter Jeanie Augustine of Trinity NC and son Edward Augustine of Lake Lure NC. Also surving are three grandsons, Brian Kochuk with wife Melissa, Mark Kochuk and Russell Augustine along with granddaughter Rachael Augustine with two great grandsons. Also surviving are sister Carolyn Deaver, brother Gary Porter with wife Wanda, late brother Hazel Porter, late brother Joe Ben Porter and sister in law Martha Porter, all of Sheby NC. Also included in her family are sister in laws Bernice Weaver, Rita Hunt with husband Pete and Barbara Madell with husband Jim. There also are many nieces and nephews, along with special friend of more than 50 years Martha Lanning of Greensboro. In lieu of any flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Home of High Point, 1803 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262. George Brothers Funeral Service Greensboro, NC
