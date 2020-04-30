Helen Nelson Aughenbaugh, 81, of Oak Island, NC, passed away on April 19, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare in Wilmington, NC. Helen was born on February 12, 1941 in Greensboro, NC, daughter of the late Ralph Nelson and Edith Smith Nelson. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert "Rob" Henry Aughenbaugh. Having lived the past 20 years at Oak Island, Helen was a realtor and entrepreneur, and she enjoyed painting, drawing, walking the beach, deep sea fishing, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Helen will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was caring, loyal, intelligent, hard working, driven, and creative. Helen's funeral service will be private by family only due to COVID-19 regulations. Helen is survived by her two children, Donald Gregory Aughenbaugh and Leigh Aughenbaugh Griffith, her four grandchildren, Drake Griffith, Zoe Griffith, Ryan Aughenbaugh, and Audrey Aughenbaugh, her two siblings, Barbara Nelson Cox and Ladd Nelson, her two nieces, Nelsa Cox and Jan Cox Duff, and her loving caretaker, Eileen Catania. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina

