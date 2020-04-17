Roland Augborn, 60, "Teddy," of Gibsonville, NC, died on Friday, April 10, 2020, in UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill, NC. He was born in Scotlandneck, NC Tuesday, January 12, 1960, to the late Thurman Augborn and Doris Knight Augborn. Due to the coronavirus, the remains of Mr. Roland Augborn will be open to the public for viewing on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Chavis Parker Funeral Home, with a private funeral on Sunday in Gaines Memorial Gardens. Surviving are sons, Maqual Tilley of Maryland, and Jalon Augborn of Greensboro, NC, daughters, Adrian Bryant of Scotlandneck, NC and Jada Augborn of Greensboro, NC, brothers, Thurman Augborn, Sr. and James Augborn, both of Scotlandneck, NC, two sisters, Rose Whitaker of Tillery, NC and Gwendolyn Augborn of Greensboro, NC; two brothers, Thurman Augborn Jr. and James Augborn, both of Scotlandneck, NC and three aunts, Lotti White, Dorothy Senner and Sadie Hobgood. Arrangements by Chavis Parker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1131, Hillsborough, NC 27278.

