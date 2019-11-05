MARCH 26, 1946 - NOVEMBER 3, 2019 2 Timothy 4:7 On Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:33 p.m., Amelia Louise Atwood, of S. 6th Ave., had a heavenly call for an appointment which she could not refuse. A call to a reunion with those gone before her whom she loved and missed and to meet her savior, Jesus Christ. A 3:00 p.m. celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Torrie Easler, Rev. Randy Jessup, and Rev. John Atkins officiating. Burial will follow at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday night, November 5, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and all other times at Amelia's home. Amelia was born on March 26, 1946, to the late Leonard Nathan and Martha Louise Ledbetter Atwood. Amelia was a member of First Baptist Church of Mayodan where she served on committees and enjoyed being a member of her Sunday school class, Better Builders. She graduated from Madison-Mayodan High in 1964 and just recently had her 55th class reunion where she always enjoyed planning them. At age 19, Amelia was employed at Madison Throwing Company which later became Burlington Industries, in which she was transferred to Greensboro to work in customer service. Toward the end of her employment, she worked at Mohawk Carpets and after 48 years of service, she retired. Amelia loved to travel with her friends and family and among her travels, she visited Europe, Paris, London, Las Vegas, as well as the New England states. Amelia was involved in the Mayodan Junior Women's Club and was co-author of "75 going on 200" about her beloved Mayodan. She was also an avid Duke fan. In addition to her parents, Amelia was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Atwood, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Pamela Murphy Atwood Painter; her grandparents, Fred and Jessie Ledbetter and Alonzo and Fannie Via Atwood. She leaves to cherish her memories her sister, Vickie (Dr. Jerry) Ziglar of Yadkinville; her brother, Ricky (Shannon) Atwood of Madison; sister, Mitzi (Mike) Moore of Mayodan; five nieces, Jennifer (Rodney) Smitherman, Dana Atwood, Nissa (Chris) Talley, Dr. Stephanie Furey, and Angela Cook; nephews, Josh Atwood (April) and Zachary Moore; great-nieces, Miah, Annah, and Norah Smitherman, Brie Atwood, McKenzie Cook, and Chesni Hopper; great-nephews, Austin Case, Jackson and Spencer Talley; aunts and uncles, Loretta and Bill Groome and Don Atwood; many other aunts, uncles, cousins; and special friends; Carolyn Cardwell, Cathy Eckenrode, Staffie Webster, Jessica Manning and son, Nick Worrell. Amelia requested memorials be made to the Diabetic Association or to the American Heart Association. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Amelia's doctors, especially Dr. Julie Williams at PACE, as well as her nurses and caregivers over the past 4 years. You will not be forgotten. We will forever remember and love Amelia (our Suga). Amelia lived a good life, just not as long as we wanted, but know heaven is a brighter and sweeter place. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Amelia Atwood and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
