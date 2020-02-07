MAY 15, 1979 - FEBRUARY 2, 2020 Rev. Ray Jesse Atkins, 40, beloved husband of Jonnell Diann Smith Atkins, made heaven his home on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at MUSC Charleston. Ray was widely known to be a loving, devoted husband and a doting father. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and playing the banjo. He cherished time spent traveling and making memories with his family. Ray fulfilled his life's calling of being an exemplary husband, father, friend and soldier of the cross. He was affectionately known by those who loved him as "Ray-Ray" and "Razor." Born May 15, 1979, in Greensboro, NC, he was a son of Deborah Louise Ray Atkins. He graduated from Southwest Guildford High School in Greensboro, NC. He earned a bachelor's degree in information technology from High Point University. Rev. Atkins was a member and associate pastor at True Way Holiness Church FWBPF where he also served as an Adult Sunday School teacher, and musician. He was treasurer of the Carolina's Holiness Men's Retreat. He was a participant with the F3 (Fitness, Fellowship, & Faith) of Sumter and Manning. He worked with United Healthcare/OPTUM for more than 20 years and was currently serving as director of reporting and analysis. Survivors include his wife of 18 years; his mother of Lexington, NC; two children, Ava Rose Atkins and Hampton Ray Atkins, both of the home; one brother, Rev. Nick Atkins (Kim) of Lexington, NC; maternal grandmother, Emma Ray of Lexington, NC; one uncle, Rev. Ted Ray of Lexington, NC; father-in-law and mother-in-law, L.D. and Annell Smith of Summerton; a sister-in-law, Tina Timmons of Manning; two nieces, Miranda Kubala and Jessa Atkins; and a nephew, Tyler Atkins. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Freewill Baptist of the Pentecostal Faith Headquarters, 3868 Puddin Swamp Rd., Turbeville, SC 29162, with the Rev. Kevin Cribb, the Rev. Nick Atkins, and the Rev. Stacey Floyd officiating. Burial will be in the Pocalla Holiness Church Cemetery in Sumter. Pallbearers will be Rev. Brandon Chan, Rev. Matt Cuny, Rev. Jamie Osborne, Rev. Jason Tidwell, Rev. Chris Houston, Chris Rooks, Brian Davis, and Roger Anthony. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Cribb, Eric Rowell, Patrick Dellinger, Rev. Ernie McClellan, Brian Harris, ministers of the FWBP Conference, and associates of United Healthcare/OPTUM. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Freewill Baptist of the Pentecostal Faith Headquarters and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to Future Scholars, c/o Jonnell Atkins, 1268 Freedom Lane, Manning, SC 29102. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements. Elmore Cannon Stephens 515 Miller Rd. Sumter, SC 29150
