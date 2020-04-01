JANUARY 6, 1927 - MARCH 29, 2020 Friel Millard Atkins, Jr., age 93, of Greensboro, NC, passed away at N.H.C. Healthcare of Bristol while surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1927 in Clearwater, FL to the late Friel M. and Ester Lakey Atkins. Friel was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Fowler Atkins; sisters, Louise Clayton and Dot Lohr, and brothers, Jack, Bobby, Larry and George Atkins. Survivors include his daughters, Frieda Souther and husband, Dan, and Gloria Blankenship and husband, Ed; his son, Scott Atkins and grandchildren: Jack Atkins, Amy Buckles, Kristen Blankenship, Stephanie Allen and Todd Souther and great-grandchildren: Lauren and Brooke Allen and Heidi Souther. Friel was a lifelong resident of Greensboro, NC, where he owned and operated Atkins TV for over 50 years. He was a World War II veteran proudly serving his county, and a member of Sedgefield Country Club, where he enjoyed his true passion, golf. He also enjoyed working in his yard. He loved talking to his friends and he always made a lasting impression with anyone he met. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of N.H.C. Healthcare of Bristol for their excellent care and loving support during his final days. There will be no formal service due to the current health situation in the county. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private family burial will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC with Rev. Tom Barton officiating. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home (423) 989-4800 is serving the Atkins family. Akard Funeral Home 1912 W. State St. Bristol TN 37620
