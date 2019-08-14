OCTOBER 14, 1955 - AUGUST 12, 2019 Tommy Clay Ashley, 63, of Iron Works Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Sharon Lee, Rev. Jim Raines and Pastor Olaf van de Klashorst officiating. The burial will follow at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the home. Tommy was born in Rockingham County and retired from the City of Greensboro with over 10 years of service. He was a member of the Bethany Volunteer Fire Department and was recognized as the "Fireman of the Year" in 2001-2002. Tommy was a longtime and faithful member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He loved to share his faith whether you wanted to listen or not! He was an avid sportsman, especially hunting and fishing. A faithful family man, Tommy adored watching Maggie play softball and Clay "Cowboy Up"! He was preceded in death by his father, Forrest Ashley; grandparents, Bernard and Lucy Adkins, Benjamin and Ruth Ashley. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Melba Hudson Ashley; son, Randy Ashley (Libby); grandchildren, Maggie "Papa's girl" and Clay "Cowboy" Ashley; mother, Marie Adkins Ashley; sisters, Darlene Ashley and Bonnie Hale (Wayne); brother, Terry Ashley (Tina); sister-in-law, Lynn "Boot" Macey (Barry); brothers-in-law, Ken Hudson (Lynn) and Mike Hudson (Karen); and a large extended family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com. Wilkerson Funeral Home 1909 Richardson Drive
