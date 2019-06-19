REIDSVILLE Mrs. Virginia Scales Ashe departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Her parents, Beulah Broadnax Scales and James Thomas Scales; beloved husband, John Edward Ashe, Sr.; siblings, Gladys Brown and Edward Scales, preceded her in death. Survivors are: devoted children, John E. Ashe, Jr. (Pamela) and Nicole Pamela Ashe; granddaughters, Marilyn Claire Ashe and Madelyn Virginia Ashe; sisters, Shirley Carter, Helen Tatum, Dorothy Willis (Percy), Elizabeth Scales, Rosetta Scales, Mary Moore and Brenda Lea; brothers, Douglas Scales and David Scales (Marlina); special niece, Chanel Moore; aunt, Cora Broadnax; sisters-in-law, Loretta Graves (Paul) and Nellie Blackwell; brother-in-law, Fred Brown; special friends, Bessie Joyner, Frances Cole and Felecia Ellington; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from the Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 179 Jones Chapel Road. The family visitation will be Wednesday from 12:30 until 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions made to the Jones Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund, 179 Jones Chapel Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. Her remains are in the care of Johnson & Sons. Online expressions may be offered at www.johnsonandsonscare.com.
