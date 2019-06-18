REIDSVILLE Virginia Gertrude Scales Ashe, died Sunday, June 16, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 19 from Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 179 Jones Chapel Rd. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
