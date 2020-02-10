EDEN Alice "Faye" Ashburn, 64, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Redemption Point Church of Mayodan. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at the church.

To send flowers to the family of Alice Ashburn, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
2:00PM
Redemption Point Church
327 N. 2nd St
MayodanNorth Carolina, NC 27027
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alice's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries