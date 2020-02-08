WALNUT COVE Christian O. Artis, 24, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 12 at New London Progressive Primitive Baptist. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.
