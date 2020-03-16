JANUARY 18, 1948 - MARCH 13, 2020 GREENSBORO-Mrs. Lydia Anne Moore Arnette, 71, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Alamance Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street. Mrs. Arnette was born on December 18, 1948 in Greensboro, daughter of the late John Andrew and Effie Carroll Moore. Survivors include her children, Sherri Thompson (Russell) and Ross Arnette (Kristy); two sisters, Laura Jordan (Larry) and Jessie Causey; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Justin Thompson; two brothers, Larry Wayne Moore, Sr. and Kenneth Moore and her dogs, Tot and Noell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protection Society of Caswell County, 836 County Home Rd., Yanceyville, NC 27379. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St.
Service information
Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
