GREENSBORO Douglas Algenon Arledge, 88, died Thursday, January 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 23 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1309 Larkin St. Memorial service arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service.

