Facing the end of her ALS journey with courage and unwavering faith, Catarina Andrade Arcos, 67, passed into the presence of her Lord on Monday, August 26th. Born and educated in Parana, Brazil, Catarina worked as a pediatric nurse before coming to the US. She earned a BS degree from UNC-G and was employed by Guilford County Schools as a substitute teacher. She attended Lighthouse International Church (Gibsonville) and was a long-time member of Lawndale Baptist Church, where she joyfully served in the children's department. Catarina joins her father, mother, brother, and other relatives in heaven. She is survived by her beloved husband, Luis Arcos of Greensboro; eight sisters; two brothers; and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks her physician, Dr. James Caress; her Hospice nurses; her caregivers; and the faithful friends who supported her in her six-year fight with ALS. A memorial service to honor Catarina's memory will be held at Lawndale Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Lawndale Baptist Church Children's Department or Men's Ministry or to the ALS Foundation. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St
