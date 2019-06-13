GIBSONVILLE Mr. James William Apple, Sr., 74, of Gibsonville, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. A native of Guilford County, he was the son of William Elisha Apple and Oneta Swing Apple, both deceased. Survivors include his spouse, Anthony "Tony" Morton, with whom he has shared his life with for 29 years. Jim and Tony lived in Santa Cruz, CA for twelve years, returning to North Carolina in 2007. Other survivors include his son, David F. Apple and wife Katie Robinson Apple of Gastonia; several grandchildren; and four cousins, Bill Apple, Dan Apple, David Apple and Chip Sharpe. He was preceded in death by a son, James William Apple, Jr. Memorials may be made to Carolina Pyrenees Rescue. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
