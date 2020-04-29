FEBRUARY 21, 1947 - APRIL 27, 2020 Samuel Wayne Apple, 73, of Greensboro, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Wellington Oaks Memory Care Center. Due to the coronavirus, the family will have a private service to honor the life of Mr. Apple. He will lie in state from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at George Brothers Funeral Service. Funeral service will be available for viewing at www.georgebrothersfuneral.com beginning Friday, May 1, 2020. Wayne was born February 21, 1947 in Guilford County to Harvey Henry Apple and Faye Estelle Bennett Apple. He was employed for many years at Cone Hospital in the Admissions Department as an admissions associate. His coworkers and the many people he met while working at Cone Hospital provided him with one of the happiest times in his life. He was a member of South Elm Street Baptist Church and in years past had helped with the Royal Ambassador program. Wayne was known for his warm smile, caring personality and his willingness to assist anyone in need. He loved to take his nieces and nephews bowling and on other outings. He was preceded in death by father, Harvey Henry Apple; mother, Faye Estelle Bennett Apple; sisters, Sadie Apple Coble; and Shirley Apple Hester. Wayne is survived by sisters Sue Beck of Hillsborough; Sonia Smith (Glenn) of Pleasant Garden, Sharon McIntyre (Wayne) of Whitsett, brother, Harvey Stephen "Sonny" Apple (Pat) of Julian, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Greater Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Guilford House, Wellington Oaks and Hospice, a special neighbor and friend Mr. James Ward, and special niece, Roxiann Coble Wilson, for the many expressions of kindness shown to Wayne. George Brothers Funeral Sevice
