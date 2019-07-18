MRS. REBECCA EATON APPLE, 71, passed away Monday, July 16, 2019, at Wesley Long Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be held at Andrews Memorial Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, with Pastor Tom Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rebecca had retired from Cone Mills and was a member of Andrews Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Apple was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Garland Apple. She is survived by her sons, Sonny and Eric Apple; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Bonnie Dunn; brother, Kelly Eaton; as well as several nieces, nephews, family members, and friends whom she loved. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 pm at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Andrews Memorial Baptist Church, 2811 Lees Chapel Rd., Brown Summit, NC 27214. George brothers funeral service 803 greenhaven dr, Greensboro nc 27406
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.