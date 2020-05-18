Lloyd R Apple, age 86, passed away peacefully at Beacon Place in Greensboro NC on the morning of Saturday May 16, 2020. He was born in Guilford County NC on October 18, 1933 to Vaden L Apple and Mae L Apple. After graduating from Gibsonville School, he briefly attended NC State University. He began his 44-year banking career with Guilford National Bank in Greensboro, NC and eventually retired from Bank of America in Charlotte, NC. He attended the American Institute of Banking where he earned numerous certifications in banking. He was well known and respected in the NC banking industry for his wealth of knowledge and experience. He was a charter member of the McLeansville Lions Club where he served in various leadership roles and received numerous service awards. He was a long and faithful member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, the Reid Bible Class, and the Methodist Men's group. He resided at his home on Mount Hope Church Road for 64 years. He met his wife Sally as members of the Cactus Squares square dancing group from Burlington. He was predeceased by his son Timothy Porter Apple, his parents Vaden and Mae Apple, and his brother Vance A. Apple of Hickory. He is survived by his wife Sally, his son. Scott and wife, Tonilyn, his stepdaughter, Belinda Beeson and husband, Bryan, his sister, Hilda A Evans and husband Albert, his sister, Carolyn A Childress and husband, Mitcheal, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Stephen South and his staff at Guilford Medical Associates in Greensboro, NC for the excellent care they provided to Mr. Apple for many years. A private, graveside service for family will be held at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be directed to Mount Pleasant United Methodist, 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
