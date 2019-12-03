REIDSVILLE Frances Angeline Rankin Apple, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5 from Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 420 Mizpah Church Rd. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
REIDSVILLE Frances Angeline Rankin Apple, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5 from Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 420 Mizpah Church Rd. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.