APRIL 5, 1930 - DECEMBER 10, 2019 Dorothy Griffin Apple, 89, of Reidsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehabilitation. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home and the committal will follow at Reidlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Apple was born in Rockingham County, the daughter of the late Jesse and Bessie Tate Griffin. She was a lifetime resident of Reidsville and was retired from A&P Grocery Stores. Following her retirement, she was employed as a realtor with Wagoner and Wagoner Realty for many years. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil R. Apple; brother, James D. Griffin; and sister, Virginia Griffin Batson. She is survived by a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
