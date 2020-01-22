Delano R. Apple, age 85, of McLeansville, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Hines Chapel Church. Interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Delano Apple was born February 6, 1934 in Guilford County to the late Ronnie and Claudia Apple. He was a faithful member of Hines Chapel Church. Mr. Apple started work with Cone Mills Revolution Plant at the age of 18 and retired after 43 years of service. Delano was a man loved and respected by many. He had an amazing ability to build and repair anything. His love for his garden and flowers was a gift he passed on to his children and grandchildren. His quiet, calm nature and funny wit made him a joy to be around. Delano leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Jackie Apple; four children, Kathy Seawell (Randy), Kenneth Apple, Ricky Apple (Kandy), and Marty Apple; eight grandchildren, Steve Seawell (Jessica), Cristy Seawell, Brandon Apple (Laura), Jake Apple, Jordan Allen (Andrew), Bo Apple (Kasey), Morgan Apple (Sean Profitt), and Wyatt Corey; four great-grandchildren, Fayth Seawell, Lillian Allen, Brendon Apple, and Asheton Jacobs. He is also survived by his brothers, Reid Apple (Polly), Dewey Apple (Geneva), and Jerry Apple (Lavern); brother-in-law, Cotton Rayle; and his faithful dog, Spanky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Houston, Cliff, Hobert, and Buddy, and sisters, Carnell and Gladys. Memorials may be made to Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Rd., McLeansville, NC 27301, or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Apple, Delano R.
Service information
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hines Chapel Church
4476 Hines Chapel Rd.
McLeansville, NC 27301
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
2:00PM
Hines Chapel Church
4476 Hines Chapel Rd.
McLeansville, NC 27301
